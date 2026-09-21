Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu coordinating with Keralam to bring back mortal remains of rly employee killed in landslide

Officials were coordinating with the Keralam government for this purpose, they said.
Dead
Representative image of a dead person.(Photo: Pexels)
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government was taking all necessary steps and making arrangements to bring the mortal remains of a Chennai-based railway employee back to the city after she lost her life in a landslide in Keralam, officials said on Monday.

Officials were coordinating with the Keralam government for this purpose, they said.

Sangeetha Arul Lal, who was employed as a counter clerk at the Tirusulam railway station, had travelled to Kottayam in the neighbouring state to attend a meeting of Southern Railway officials, an official release said.

According to Keralam Police, Sangeetha and her friend, who is also from Tamil Nadu, were returning from a visit to Vagamon, a tourist spot in Kottayam, when the landslide occurred on Sunday evening.

Dead
Chennai woman dies after being trapped in Kottayam landslide, friend injured

Mud fell onto the road, trapping Sangeetha, who was riding a scooter. Her friend managed to escape with injuries and was shifted to a hospital, police said.

Local residents rushed to the spot and removed the mud to rescue Sangeetha.

She was later taken to a hospital, where Sangeetha was declared dead, police said.

Police said that the condition of the injured woman is stable and they have contacted her family members.

accident
Landslide
Keralam
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in