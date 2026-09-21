Tamil Nadu coordinating with Keralam to bring back mortal remains of rly employee killed in landslide

Officials were coordinating with the Keralam government for this purpose, they said.

Sangeetha Arul Lal, who was employed as a counter clerk at the Tirusulam railway station, had travelled to Kottayam in the neighbouring state to attend a meeting of Southern Railway officials, an official release said.

According to Keralam Police, Sangeetha and her friend, who is also from Tamil Nadu, were returning from a visit to Vagamon, a tourist spot in Kottayam, when the landslide occurred on Sunday evening.