Tamil Nadu coordinating with Keralam to bring back mortal remains of rly employee killed in landslide

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government was taking all necessary steps and making arrangements to bring the mortal remains of a Chennai-based railway employee back to the city after she lost her life in a landslide in Keralam, officials said on Monday.
Officials were coordinating with the Keralam government for this purpose, they said.
Sangeetha Arul Lal, who was employed as a counter clerk at the Tirusulam railway station, had travelled to Kottayam in the neighbouring state to attend a meeting of Southern Railway officials, an official release said.
According to Keralam Police, Sangeetha and her friend, who is also from Tamil Nadu, were returning from a visit to Vagamon, a tourist spot in Kottayam, when the landslide occurred on Sunday evening.
Mud fell onto the road, trapping Sangeetha, who was riding a scooter. Her friend managed to escape with injuries and was shifted to a hospital, police said.
Local residents rushed to the spot and removed the mud to rescue Sangeetha.
She was later taken to a hospital, where Sangeetha was declared dead, police said.
Police said that the condition of the injured woman is stable and they have contacted her family members.