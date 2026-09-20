DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 20, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 20, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TVK fires back at Stalin over Vijay jibe, asks: ‘Mupperum Vizha or Oppari Vizha?’
The ruling TVK on Sunday hit back at DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin over his remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of turning the DMK’s Mupperum Vizha into a platform to target the Chief Minister’s appearance, mannerisms and public image.
2) Tamil Nadu auto fare hike: Public consultations across districts on Sept 23
The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has directed Collectors to conduct public consultation meetings across all districts on September 23 to discuss a revision of auto-rickshaw fares in the state, said a Daily Thanthi report.
3) Elavenil Valarivan fires India to twin silver delight on day one of Asian Games
India’s shooting campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games began on a high note, with experienced rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan playing a starring role in the country’s double-silver haul in the women’s 10m air rifle competition, here on Sunday.
4) Shafali ton powers reigning champions India into Asian Games final
Reigning champions India stormed into the women’s cricket T20I final at the Asian Games for a second successive edition on Sunday, confirming at least a silver medal and taking India’s medal tally to four at the continental showpiece.
5) LPG subsidy: Aadhaar biometric authentication mandatory for subsidised refills from Oct 1
Domestic LPG consumers will have to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication to book refills at the regulated retail selling price with applicable subsidy from October 1, the government said on Saturday, as it seeks to ensure subsidised cooking gas reaches only eligible households.
6) Buying liquor above Rs 500? Pay only through digital modes
Liquor consumers in Tamil Nadu may soon have to switch to digital payments for purchases above Rs 500, as Tasmac plans to restrict cash transactions at its retail outlets to curb cash handling and increase digital payments.
7) Violent protests rock Manipur's Kangpokpi over 'detention' of 6 villagers
Violent protests by a section of people from the Kuki community broke out in Manipur's Kangpokpi district over the alleged detention of six villagers by security forces, officials said on Sunday.
8) Activists accuse Mumbai cops of pressuring people, raiding venues to stop Umar Khalid film screening
The JNU Students' Union on Monday went ahead with a scheduled discussion on a book authored by former student Umar Khalid despite the cancellation of the original venue booking, with hundreds of students attending the event at an alternate location, which they said was disrupted by the ABVP.
9) Nepal Foreign Ministry sets up environment diplomacy section to strengthen efforts on climate change
Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up an environment diplomacy section to institutionalise and strengthen diplomatic efforts on climate change and environmental issues, the ministry said on Sunday.
10) Ukraine fires over 1,000 drones at Russia, including hundreds launched at Moscow
Ukrainian forces fired more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, including hundreds launched toward Moscow, officials said Sunday as the Kremlin was wrapping up the third and last day of its parliamentary elections.