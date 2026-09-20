DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 20, 2026?

1) TVK fires back at Stalin over Vijay jibe, asks: ‘Mupperum Vizha or Oppari Vizha?’

The ruling TVK on Sunday hit back at DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin over his remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of turning the DMK’s Mupperum Vizha into a platform to target the Chief Minister’s appearance, mannerisms and public image.

2) Tamil Nadu auto fare hike: Public consultations across districts on Sept 23

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has directed Collectors to conduct public consultation meetings across all districts on September 23 to discuss a revision of auto-rickshaw fares in the state, said a Daily Thanthi report.

3) Elavenil Valarivan fires India to twin silver delight on day one of Asian Games

India’s shooting campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games began on a high note, with experienced rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan playing a starring role in the country’s double-silver haul in the women’s 10m air rifle competition, here on Sunday.

4) Shafali ton powers reigning champions India into Asian Games final

Reigning champions India stormed into the women’s cricket T20I final at the Asian Games for a second successive edition on Sunday, confirming at least a silver medal and taking India’s medal tally to four at the continental showpiece.