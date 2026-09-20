Tasmac sets Rs 500 cash limit for liquor purchases in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Liquor consumers in Tamil Nadu may soon have to switch to digital payments for purchases above Rs 500, as Tasmac plans to restrict cash transactions at its retail outlets to curb cash handling and increase digital payments.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tasmac introduced a computerised system in 2024 to digitise operations from liquor manufacturing units to retail outlets. Under the system, every liquor bottle sold at retail shops is scanned using handheld devices, which also allow customers to make payments by scanning a QR code.
Despite this, more than 80 per cent of transactions at Tasmac outlets are still made in cash. The average daily liquor sales are around Rs 150 crore, with sales rising further on weekends and special holidays. The cash collected is kept at the outlets and deposited in banks the following day, increasing the risk of theft during transportation.
Customers can currently select their preferred liquor brands through the Tasmac website, make digital payments and show the generated code at outlets to collect their purchases. However, complaints have been raised about delays in handing over liquor bottles to customers using this facility.
A Tasmac official said the delay was mainly because employees preferred collecting cash payments. The corporation is therefore planning to reduce cash transactions and promote digital payments.
The official said the move would also help prevent liquor bottles from being sold at prices above the prescribed rate and address issues such as a shortage of change.
Under the proposed system, customers will be allowed to pay up to Rs 500 in cash, while purchases above Rs 500 will have to be paid for digitally. Instructions to this effect will be issued to Tasmac outlets soon, the official added.