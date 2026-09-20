Tasmac sets Rs 500 cash limit for liquor purchases in Tamil Nadu

Rs 500 cash limit at TASMAC shops

Customers can currently select their preferred liquor brands through the Tasmac website, make digital payments and show the generated code at outlets to collect their purchases. However, complaints have been raised about delays in handing over liquor bottles to customers using this facility.

A Tasmac official said the delay was mainly because employees preferred collecting cash payments. The corporation is therefore planning to reduce cash transactions and promote digital payments.

The official said the move would also help prevent liquor bottles from being sold at prices above the prescribed rate and address issues such as a shortage of change.

Under the proposed system, customers will be allowed to pay up to Rs 500 in cash, while purchases above Rs 500 will have to be paid for digitally. Instructions to this effect will be issued to Tasmac outlets soon, the official added.