JNU students hold talk on Umar Khalid's book at another spot after venue cancellation

In a statement issued on Monday, the students' union alleged that ABVP members attempted to disrupt the event, including by trying to snatch the microphone from a speaker and allegedly misbehaving with panellists.

"Despite their attempts at disruptions, our panellists and the students stood their ground and continued the event," the JNUSU said.

The union also alleged that the administration's decision to withdraw permission for the venue was aimed at curtailing academic spaces and the culture of debate and dissent on campus.

The ABVP, however, rejected the allegations of attempting to incite violence or disrupt the event.

An ABVP member from JNU said the students could have chosen several books for a discussion to mark Adivasi Diwas, including works on tribal leader Birsa Munda, but "instead they chose to have a discussion on a book by Umar Khalid, charged with UAPA, which creates a dent in JNU's image".

The ABVP member said the administration cancelled the original booking after the student organisation pointed out that complete details about the programme had not been provided.

"If the administration had cancelled the event because complete facts were not disclosed, then why were they allowed to continue the event outside the SSS building? Where were the administration and guards on Monday?" the ABVP member said, alleging a "JNU administration-Left nexus".