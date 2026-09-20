LPG subsidy: Aadhaar biometric authentication mandatory for subsidised refills from Oct 1

Consumers who have already completed the authentication will not need to take any further action. As of September 19, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9 per cent of the total, had completed biometric Aadhaar authentication, according to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.

For those yet to complete the process, subsidised refill booking will be enabled once authentication is completed, the ministry said in a statement.

The government said the measure is aimed at preventing diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use, as well as eliminating duplicate and ineligible connections.

Consumers can complete the authentication during LPG delivery, at their distributor's showroom or through the mobile applications of the three state-owned oil marketing companies - IndianOil ONE for Indane, HelloBPCL for Bharatgas and HP PAY for HP Gas.