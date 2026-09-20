Violent protests rock Manipur's Kangpokpi over 'detention' of 6 villagers

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, who also dug portions of the National Highway-2 (Imphal to Dimapur) at Motbung by using heavy construction equipment to prevent movement of vehicles of security forces, the officials said.

A few agitators suffered injuries during the demonstrations and have been admitted to a local hospital, they said.

A senior official said the detained village volunteers were subsequently released by the security forces, following which the protests ended.

The situation is under control now, he added.