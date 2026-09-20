Nepal Foreign Ministry sets up environment diplomacy section to strengthen efforts on climate change

The section has been established for the first time in the ministry in view of the growing impact of climate change on Nepal and the need for effective and adequate responses, according to a statement.

The move comes against the backdrop of the devastating floods of August 26 that killed more than 1,400 people in Nepal and left around 6,000 others missing, highlighting the growing threat posed by climate-induced disasters.

The new environment diplomacy section will function under the division dealing with the United Nations and specialised agencies and will be headed by an under secretary, the ministry said.