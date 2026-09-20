Nepal Foreign Ministry sets up environment diplomacy section to strengthen efforts on climate change

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up an environment diplomacy section to institutionalise and strengthen diplomatic efforts on climate change and environmental issues, the ministry said on Sunday.
The section has been established for the first time in the ministry in view of the growing impact of climate change on Nepal and the need for effective and adequate responses, according to a statement.
The move comes against the backdrop of the devastating floods of August 26 that killed more than 1,400 people in Nepal and left around 6,000 others missing, highlighting the growing threat posed by climate-induced disasters.
The new environment diplomacy section will function under the division dealing with the United Nations and specialised agencies and will be headed by an under secretary, the ministry said.
It will facilitate Nepal's participation in international conferences and events on climate and environmental issues and coordinate with relevant national agencies.
Nepal has been actively raising climate change and environmental conservation issues at national, regional and international forums, according to the ministry.
Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has said climate diplomacy should not be limited to international conferences and events but should be pursued through a long-term and institutional approach.
The new section is expected to strengthen coordination and institutional mechanisms for advancing Nepal's climate and environmental priorities, the ministry said.