Tamil Nadu auto fare hike: Public consultations across districts on Sept 23

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has directed Collectors to conduct public consultation meetings across all districts on September 23 to discuss a revision of auto-rickshaw fares in the state, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The state has around 3.46 lakh auto-rickshaws. The existing fare, fixed in 2013, is Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every subsequent kilometre.
Auto-rickshaw unions are seeking a minimum fare of Rs 45 and Rs 20 for every additional kilometre as part of the proposed revision.
The Transport Commissionerate has asked the district administrations to hold consultations with consumer organisations as part of the process to finalise the revised fare structure.
Sadagopan, president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, said the government should finalise the revised fares without further delay, particularly with festivals such as Ayudha Puja and Deepavali approaching.
He said the minimum fare should be fixed at Rs 45, while the fare for every additional kilometre should be Rs 20. He also called for digital meters and GPS devices to be made mandatory in all auto-rickshaws.