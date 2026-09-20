Tamil Nadu auto fare hike: Public consultations across districts on Sept 23

Tamil Nadu auto fare revision

The state has around 3.46 lakh auto-rickshaws. The existing fare, fixed in 2013, is Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every subsequent kilometre.

Auto-rickshaw unions are seeking a minimum fare of Rs 45 and Rs 20 for every additional kilometre as part of the proposed revision.

The Transport Commissionerate has asked the district administrations to hold consultations with consumer organisations as part of the process to finalise the revised fare structure.