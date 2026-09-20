Shafali ton powers reigning champions India into Asian Games final

India already have won two silver medals in shooting and an assured bronze in mixed martial arts, while the women’s cricket team added another confirmed medal by advancing to the gold-medal match with a crushing 114-run win over Bangladesh.

Shafali Verma peeled off her maiden T20I century, an unbeaten 100 off just 49 balls, to power India to a formidable 195 for four after opting to bat.

The Bangladesh chase then unravelled almost immediately as wickets fell at regular intervals, with the side eventually bowled out for just 81 in 15.4 overs. It was India’s second-biggest win by runs against Bangladesh.

India will now face Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match on Tuesday, in a repeat of the last edition's final.

The two sides also clashed in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final last Sunday with India winning by 72 runs.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semifinal on Sunday.