TVK fires back at Stalin over Vijay jibe, asks: ‘Mupperum Vizha or Oppari Vizha?’

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Sunday hit back at DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin over his remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of turning the DMK’s Mupperum Vizha into a platform to target the Chief Minister’s appearance, mannerisms and public image.
In a statement, the TVK IT Wing asked, ‘Mupperum Vizha or Oppari Vizha?’ and said Stalin had not uttered a single word about former chief minister and DMK founder C N Annadurai, but had extensively analysed Vijay’s walk, dress and mannerisms.
Taking a sarcastic dig at Stalin, the ruling party said he appeared to be repeatedly watching the Chief Minister’s every move, describing him as a ‘former…present-day fan’ who was enjoying Vijay’s movements in repeat mode.
Referring to Stalin’s remarks thanking the people of Kolathur after his defeat in the 2026 Assembly election, the TVK questioned why he had gone in for revaluation three times after thanking the constituency’s voters for what it termed a ‘Koththu Parotta’ outcome.
On Stalin’s remarks on his arrest under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency, the TVK questioned why he had released a nine-minute video on the issue if there was no need to prove his arrest. It also sarcastically asked whether the detention copy had gone missing.
The party recalled Stalin’s earlier question, “Foreign investment or investment abroad?”, and alleged that his government had a history of displaying a blank white paper in response.
Responding to Stalin’s criticism that Vijay continued to ‘act’ despite quitting films, the TVK cited his cycle rides during foreign visits, mini-vlogs with Instagram users, walking with a Harry Potter stick and monovlog videos, alleging that these were part of an image-building exercise.
The TVK also hit back at Stalin’s reels-obsessed ruling party remark, saying he was now wailing through reels and urged him to recover from his inability to accept the people’s verdict.