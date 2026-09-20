TVK fires back at Stalin over Vijay jibe, asks: ‘Mupperum Vizha or Oppari Vizha?’

In a statement, the TVK IT Wing asked, ‘Mupperum Vizha or Oppari Vizha?’ and said Stalin had not uttered a single word about former chief minister and DMK founder C N Annadurai, but had extensively analysed Vijay’s walk, dress and mannerisms.

Taking a sarcastic dig at Stalin, the ruling party said he appeared to be repeatedly watching the Chief Minister’s every move, describing him as a ‘former…present-day fan’ who was enjoying Vijay’s movements in repeat mode.

Referring to Stalin’s remarks thanking the people of Kolathur after his defeat in the 2026 Assembly election, the TVK questioned why he had gone in for revaluation three times after thanking the constituency’s voters for what it termed a ‘Koththu Parotta’ outcome.