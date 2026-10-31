DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 31, 2026?

1. Remand prisoner escapes while being taken inside Coimbatore jail; EPS calls TN jailbreaks a recurring TV soap opera

An undertrial prisoner escaped from outside the Coimbatore Central Prison while being led inside by the police late on Friday night (October 30). The incident comes right after the recent jailbreaks at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai and the Thekkampatti Sub-Jail in Theni, raising serious concerns about prison security across Tamil Nadu.

2. TN jailbreak: CM Vijay suspends deputy jail superintendent, orders major transfers

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday ordered the suspension of the deputy jail superintendent in charge of Thekkampatti sub-jail for dereliction of duty and initiated action against the prison personnel for security lapses leading to the major jailbreak on October 26.

3. TASMAC staff refuse to wear mandatory uniforms, fear they'll be targets for robbery and social stigma

Employees of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) have opposed the State government's decision to introduce uniforms for staff at liquor outlets, saying the dress code could expose them to social stigma and increase their risk of robbery.

4. GCC mandates milling of old road surfaces to prevent road levels from rising

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has directed its engineers to mandatorily mill existing bituminous road surfaces before relaying roads wherever necessary, in a move to prevent road levels from rising with every successive layer of tar.

5. Bay of Bengal depression likely to intensify into Cyclone Murasu; Chennai to receive rain from Sunday

The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Saturday (October 31) evening bulletin.