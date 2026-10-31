DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 31, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (October 31, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Remand prisoner escapes while being taken inside Coimbatore jail; EPS calls TN jailbreaks a recurring TV soap opera
An undertrial prisoner escaped from outside the Coimbatore Central Prison while being led inside by the police late on Friday night (October 30). The incident comes right after the recent jailbreaks at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai and the Thekkampatti Sub-Jail in Theni, raising serious concerns about prison security across Tamil Nadu.
2. TN jailbreak: CM Vijay suspends deputy jail superintendent, orders major transfers
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday ordered the suspension of the deputy jail superintendent in charge of Thekkampatti sub-jail for dereliction of duty and initiated action against the prison personnel for security lapses leading to the major jailbreak on October 26.
3. TASMAC staff refuse to wear mandatory uniforms, fear they'll be targets for robbery and social stigma
Employees of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) have opposed the State government's decision to introduce uniforms for staff at liquor outlets, saying the dress code could expose them to social stigma and increase their risk of robbery.
4. GCC mandates milling of old road surfaces to prevent road levels from rising
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has directed its engineers to mandatorily mill existing bituminous road surfaces before relaying roads wherever necessary, in a move to prevent road levels from rising with every successive layer of tar.
5. Bay of Bengal depression likely to intensify into Cyclone Murasu; Chennai to receive rain from Sunday
The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Saturday (October 31) evening bulletin.
6. TVK-led government announces 6% hike in DA for its employees, teachers
7. ISRO successfully launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen India's own GPS
The GSLV-F18 vehicle will place the NVS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Launch is planned from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR on Friday night 11.51. This mission success is expected to give birth to the nation's own navigation system NavIC after some previous struggles.
8. Meitei groups hold rally in Imphal, seek Manipur CM's resignation, abrogation of SoO truce pact
An umbrella body of Meitei groups held a massive rally in Manipur's capital city on Saturday, demanding the chief minister's resignation over continued violence, protection of indigenous people and scrapping the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with militant groups.
9. Congo's Ebola deaths top 5,000 as worry of continent-wide spread mounts
Deaths in Congo's Ebola outbreak have topped 5,000 as the country grapples with the relentless spread of the disease and cases are recorded in other African countries, the latest government data on Saturday shows.
10. Bruno Fernandes returns to Man United team as captain a week after being dropped by Carrick
Bruno Fernandes was restored to Manchester United's team for the Premier League match at Chelsea on Saturday, a week after being dropped following criticism of manager Michael Carrick's tactics.