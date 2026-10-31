Chennai: New guidelines to prevent roads from rising with repeated re-laying

Under the new guidelines, engineers must inspect and record the existing pavement condition, road levels, camber, cross-fall, longitudinal profile, drainage and adjoining property levels before relaying.

Repeated bituminous relaying that raises road levels must be strictly avoided, and milling must be undertaken wherever necessary to maintain the approved finished level and ensure proper drainage. The circular further specifies that the milling depth should generally correspond to the thickness of the proposed new layer.

Engineers must verify and record the milling depth and quantity before relaying. The existing road profile must also be assessed and corrected during milling to achieve the approved camber and cross-fall after the work.

The guidelines prescribe procedures for preparing the surface before the new layer is laid. Mechanical brooming is mandatory to remove loose aggregates, Manhole covers, utility chambers, footpaths and drainage structures must be aligned with the approved finished road level. Photographs of milled surfaces must also be displayed at the worksite.