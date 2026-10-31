Chennai: New guidelines to prevent roads from rising with repeated re-laying

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued detailed guidelines for relaying bituminous roads. The circular issued by the GCC Commissioner through the Bus Route Roads Department lays down detailed instructions for its implementation in road-relaying works across GCC limits.
Under the new guidelines, engineers must inspect and record the existing pavement condition, road levels, camber, cross-fall, longitudinal profile, drainage and adjoining property levels before relaying.
Repeated bituminous relaying that raises road levels must be strictly avoided, and milling must be undertaken wherever necessary to maintain the approved finished level and ensure proper drainage. The circular further specifies that the milling depth should generally correspond to the thickness of the proposed new layer.
Engineers must verify and record the milling depth and quantity before relaying. The existing road profile must also be assessed and corrected during milling to achieve the approved camber and cross-fall after the work.
The guidelines prescribe procedures for preparing the surface before the new layer is laid. Mechanical brooming is mandatory to remove loose aggregates, Manhole covers, utility chambers, footpaths and drainage structures must be aligned with the approved finished road level. Photographs of milled surfaces must also be displayed at the worksite.
The circular addresses the procedure to be followed in future relaying works, but does not expressly order the lowering of existing roads that are already higher than adjoining houses
The instructions apply to all applicable bituminous road-relaying works within GCC limits. Superintending Engineers, Zonal Officers, Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers have been directed to ensure strict compliance within their jurisdictions. Contractors and project management consultants have also been included in the circulation list.
The move comes amid concerns over roads being repeatedly re-laid without adequately removing existing layers that in turn lead to raise in street levels and leaving adjoining homes at lower elevations.
At a protest near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on October 25, Arappor Iyakkam alleged that the practice had contributed to rainwater and sewage entering homes and called for stricter enforcement of road work procedures. The circular addresses the procedure to be followed in future relaying works, but does not expressly order the lowering of existing roads that are already higher than adjoining houses. Nor does it specify the penalties sought by Arappor, including withholding contractor payments, blacklisting and departmental action.