Bay of Bengal depression likely to intensify into Cyclone Murasu; Chennai to receive rain from Sunday

If it develops into a cyclonic storm, it will be named ‘Murasu’, as proposed by India. This will be the second cyclonic storm to form over the Bay of Bengal this year.

The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea concentrated into a depression at 11.30 am on Saturday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression over the next 12 hours, followed by a cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 12 hours.

The system is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal, near the Andhra Pradesh coast, by the evening of November 2.