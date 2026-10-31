TN jailbreak: CM Vijay suspends deputy jail superintendent, orders major transfers

In a decisive response to the jailbreak in Theni district, in which 17 prisoners escaped after staging a fake medical emergency and overpowering prison guards but were later recaptured, Chief Minister Vijay has ordered stringent disciplinary actions against prison officials for dereliction of duty and security lapses.

The directives include the immediate suspension of the deputy jail superintendent (in-charge) N Ramalingam until further orders and a strategic reshuffle of top prison administrators across the state.

The incident occurred on the night of October 26, 2026, when 17 remand prisoners lodged in the sub-jail escaped after violently overpowering and assaulting the prison guards on duty. Alerted by the security breach, the Tamil Nadu Police launched a massive multi-agency combing operation, successfully tracking down and recapturing all 17 escapees within a short span before lodging them back in safe custody. They had effectively used drones to locate and apprehend eight convicts hiding among thickets away from the prison.