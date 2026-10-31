Remand prisoner escapes while being taken inside Coimbatore jail; EPS calls TN jailbreaks a recurring TV soap opera

How Raghavan escaped

The Coimbatore Central Prison has two main security gates. As police were walking Raghavan from the outer gate to the inner gate, they took off his handcuffs. Raghavan used the chance to break free from the police and ran away. The Race Course police have filed a case and are searching for him.

This is the second time Raghavan has managed to escape from the police. He had eacaped during his arrest in Annur also but was caught by the police soon after.