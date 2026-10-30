GSLV-F18 to launch NVS-03 satellite tonight, key to reviving NavIC navigation system

NVS-03 is the Third Satellite in Next generation navigation satellite system envisaged for providing continuity of navigation services for IRNSS series. The satellite carries Indigenous Atomic clocks, along with the procured Atomic clocks. It also includes L1 signal in addition to existing L5/S signals with Coverage over India land mass and a region extending 1500 km around the Indian geopolitical boundary.



NavIC, earlier known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), was developed to provide India with an indigenous positioning, navigation and timing service. Unlike the US Global Positioning System (GPS), Europe's Galileo and Russia's GLONASS, NavIC was primarily designed to meet India's navigation requirements, providing coverage across the country and up to 1,500 km beyond its boundaries.



Originally planned as a seven satellite constellation supported by ground stations, NavIC provides two services: the Standard Positioning Service for civilian users and the Restricted Service for authorised strategic users, including defence applications.