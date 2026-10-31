Bruno Fernandes returns to Man United team as captain a week after being dropped by Carrick

The Portugal star was selected for the game at Stamford Bridge and retained the captaincy, which Carrick confirmed in his pre-match news conference Thursday while also saying Fernandes was “fully committed” to United.

Fernandes — the player of the year in English soccer last season — was named among the replacements for the embarrassing 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Sunday, days after critical comments about how Carrick set up the team in a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League.