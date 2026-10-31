TASMAC staff refuse to wear mandatory uniforms, fear they'll be targets for robbery and social stigma

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a total of 22,877 employees work at 4,048 TASMAC outlets across Tamil Nadu. The government recently announced that uniforms would be provided to all employees.

According to the prescribed dress code, supervisors must wear light blue shirts with navy blue trousers, while salespersons must wear light brown shirts with dark grey trousers. TASMAC management has said that Rs 6,000 each has been credited to the employees' bank accounts to purchase three sets of uniforms. Employees have also been instructed to buy the fabric from Co-optex.

However, employees say the fabric has not yet been made available and have declared that they will not wear the prescribed uniforms.