Meitei groups hold rally in Imphal, seek Manipur CM's resignation, abrogation of SoO truce pact

Participants of the rally held up posters and placards that read "save Manipur", with demands such as "we want peace and justice" and "abrogate SoO pact".

"We seek the resignation of the present government for its failure to protect the lives and properties of the indigenous people of the state. This is a historic rally. People are raising their voice against policies and programmes which are against the indigenous people," said COCOMI convenor Y Dhiren.

A protester said, "After three-and-a-half years of crisis in Manipur, Naga tribes, Meiteis and the native people are coming together to raise their voice against the government for their policies against the indigenous people of the state. We have endured enough pain, loss of lives and property."

"We must fight illegal immigrants and narco-terrorism, and secure our future," he said.

Manipur has been in the grip of an ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023 that has claimed at least 306 lives while several remain missing. Also, clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the state have led to the death of around 50 people since February this year.

Naga civil bodies held a public rally in Chandel district, demanding Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen's resignation and the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

For the first time since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023, security forces have taken control of a camp meant to house Kuki-Zo militants under the nearly two-decade-old truce and plan to audit all 14 such camps across the state.

This rare takeover followed the discovery that only one of the 159 registered cadres was present at the camp, raising questions about compliance with the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which expired on September 4 without renewal.