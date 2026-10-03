DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 3, 2026?

1. TN bypoll: TVK seeks ECI action against Stalin over ‘body-shaming’ remark against woman candidate

The ruling TVK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday slammed DMK president M K Stalin for allegedly "body-shaming" the party's Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Satyabama and petitioned the EC to revoke the former Chief Minister's star campaigner status.

2. Rahul Gandhi launches 'Satyagraha' platform to consolidate protests across India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that truth is being suppressed and that it was his responsibility to ensure this did not happen, as he launched the ‘Satyagraha’ digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests occurring across the country.

3. Kharge calls all elections illegal; demands dissolution of Lok Sabha, state assemblies

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday demanded dissolving the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, saying that "all the elections were illegal" and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of all the states were "illegal".

4. Four workers killed in boiler blast at Sri City company in Andhra’s Tirupati

Four workers were killed in a water boiler blast at a private company in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Saturday.

5. India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to retain Asian Games cricket gold

Abhishek Sharma was the familiar nemesis upfront while Tilak Varma became a tormentor towards the end as India lived up to its top billing by defending the Asian Games gold medal with a 19-run win over bitter foes Pakistan in the final here on Saturday.

6. India beat Malaysia to retain Asian Games men’s hockey gold, book Olympic berth

Captain Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion with a brace as a dominant India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 to clinch the men's hockey gold for the second time in the Asian Games and book a 2028 Olympics berth here on Saturday.