DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 3, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (October 3, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN bypoll: TVK seeks ECI action against Stalin over ‘body-shaming’ remark against woman candidate
The ruling TVK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday slammed DMK president M K Stalin for allegedly "body-shaming" the party's Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Satyabama and petitioned the EC to revoke the former Chief Minister's star campaigner status.
2. Rahul Gandhi launches 'Satyagraha' platform to consolidate protests across India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that truth is being suppressed and that it was his responsibility to ensure this did not happen, as he launched the ‘Satyagraha’ digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests occurring across the country.
3. Kharge calls all elections illegal; demands dissolution of Lok Sabha, state assemblies
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday demanded dissolving the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, saying that "all the elections were illegal" and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of all the states were "illegal".
4. Four workers killed in boiler blast at Sri City company in Andhra’s Tirupati
Four workers were killed in a water boiler blast at a private company in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Saturday.
5. India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to retain Asian Games cricket gold
Abhishek Sharma was the familiar nemesis upfront while Tilak Varma became a tormentor towards the end as India lived up to its top billing by defending the Asian Games gold medal with a 19-run win over bitter foes Pakistan in the final here on Saturday.
6. India beat Malaysia to retain Asian Games men’s hockey gold, book Olympic berth
Captain Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion with a brace as a dominant India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 to clinch the men's hockey gold for the second time in the Asian Games and book a 2028 Olympics berth here on Saturday.
7. Flydubai co-pilot used crash axe against Captain Smit Machchhar in ‘terrorist’ act: UAE
A Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami “attempted to carry out a terrorist act” during a flight earlier in the week, deploying a cockpit crash axe against Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, according to the Emirati state news agency WAM, citing the United Arab Emirates’ Attorney General Counsellor Hamad Saif al-Shamsi.
8. Indian pilot Smit Machchhar ‘recovering well’ after attack on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar is "recovering well" and remains under "excellent medical care" after being seriously injured in an attack by his co-pilot during a flight to Israel, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Saturday.
9. Aman upgrades bronze to gold, Antim settles for silver as India sign off with six wrestling medals
Aman Sehrawat upgraded his Asian Games bronze to gold while Antim Panghal's bid to become only the second Indian woman wrestler to win the continental title ended in disappointment after being outclassed by Japan's Mei Miyooka here on Saturday.
10. AISA activists return to Jantar Mantar to demand CEC's ouster; around 150 protesters detained
Around 150 protesters, including AISA national president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, were detained on Saturday as they marched from Patel Chowk towards Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demand his resignation, an official said.
11. 'Could no longer defend the indefensible': Priyanka Kakkar quits AAP, joins Congress
AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday quit the party and joined the Congress, saying she could no longer defend the indefensible.