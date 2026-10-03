TN bypoll: TVK seeks ECI action against Stalin over ‘body-shaming’ remark against woman candidate

In the complaint, Arjuna said the DMK chief indulged in the worst form of body-shaming, directly maligning the TVK party candidate, wondering how "she is able to perform somersault with such a body, thereby ridiculing her physical appearance which is an affront to not only a lady candidate but also an insult to crores of women all over India."

"The impugned statement does not concern any policy, programme, public record or political position of the candidate. It directly comments upon and ridicules the physical appearance/body of a woman candidate in the course of an election campaign. Such a personal reference is wholly unrelated to any legitimate issue concerning her candidature or public record," he said.

Arjuna, who is minister for Public Works and Sports further stated "these sort of women body-shaming and vulgar words being thrown at the women of Tamil Nadu to prevent them from taking part in the public life has become a regular habit for the DMK party, particularly for M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin."