Flydubai co-pilot used crash axe in "terrorist" attack on Captain Smit Machchhar

The attacker aboard Wednesday's flight FZ1073 bound for Tel Aviv sought to seize command of the aircraft's piloting instruments, as stated by the country's top prosecutor on Saturday.

An official inquiry is currently active "to uncover all the circumstances of the incident, its motives, and related connections, in addition to completing technical examinations and examining physical and digital evidence".

The conclusive findings will be made public immediately once all mandatory legal and administrative steps have successfully concluded, according to the United Arab Emirates' Attorney General Counsellor Hamad Saif al-Shamsi.