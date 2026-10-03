India defend Asian Games men's hockey gold, book Olympic berth

India earned as many as 14 penalty corners against two earned by the Malaysians on Saturday after making a slightly patchy start.

With the win, India became the second country after Pakistan to win back-to-back gold medals in the Asian Games history. Harmanpreet became the first Indian captain to win two Asian Games gold.

For veteran Manpreet Singh, the country's most capped male player, it was his third Asian Games gold, the most by an Indian, having been part of the earlier champion teams of 2014 and 2022.