India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to retain Asian Games cricket gold

India posted a mammoth 211 for 6 in 20 overs before an unheralded Hasan Nawaz (96 off 51 balls) gave everything he had to make a match of it. But Pakistan were stopped at 192 for 6 in the end. India thus extended their dominance over the arch-rivals and kept the head-to-head since the start of the 2024 T20 World Cup to 6-0.

In between, Nawaz punished the Indian spinners before Jasprit Bumrah's experience (0/33 in 4 overs) and Washington Sundar's (2/29 in 4 overs) calmness ensured that there were no surprises in the end.

The 18th over in which Washington conceded only 8 runs turned out to be decisive.

The gold medal not only boosted India's tally but also released a bit of pressure that had been building up on skipper Shreyas Iyer after a horrible start to his national captaincy during a tour of the UK a couple of months back.

In Saturday's game, it was Abhishek, who finished the contest during India's batting Powerplay that yielded 81 runs. On a pitch where stroke-making was difficult, he smashed seven sixes, once again underlining his stroke-hitting capability.