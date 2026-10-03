Will help people where truth is being crushed: Rahul Gandhi after launching 'Satyagraha' platform

Gandhi said their protest will find a place on the Satyagraha map, adding “you will see who else, like you, is fighting their own battle”.

"And I will do whatever I can - in Parliament, on the streets, through letters, wherever I am needed - to stand with you. As the Leader of the Opposition, that is my responsibility. Tell me the story of your Satyagraha...," he said.

In a video posted along with it, the Raebareli MP said, "As you all know, truth is being suppressed all across the country, and there are multiple protests happening across the country."

Noting that protests on land, women's rights, Dalit rights, OBC rights, education, and exams are taking place, he said, “And we want to help organise these protests, put them together on one map, and work together with you to see if we can help you resolve what you're fighting for. Take a look at the Satyagraha website. Fill out the form. Enroll your movement on the website, and we will try to see how we can support you. We'll be in touch.”