‘Could no longer defend the indefensible’: Priyanka Kakkar quits AAP, joins Congress

“Today is a day of great joy. Shyam Sundar Sharma, who is quite an influential leader in Uttar Pradesh, is with us. He has been an eight-time MLA and previously served as a minister.

“Priyanka Kakkar and Rajat Rakesh Tandon are also joining the Congress. I believe that the new joinings will have a significant impact on the politics of Uttar Pradesh and the country,” Rajiv Shukla said.

Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh next year.

Kakkar said she believes it is only the Congress that can make Delhi progressive and safe.

“I have observed that if there is one leader who is authentic and is not afraid to promote his ideas, it is Rahul Gandhi. He is the only leader today who does not shed tears for the cameras. He is resilient.

“I have seen how he was humiliated and how an entire machinery was deployed to put him down. But Rahul Gandhi and the Congress remained resilient. Their authenticity is their soul. I saw a soul in this party (Congress), which I found missing in other parties. And I say this from lived experience,” she said.

Kakkar said she left the AAP because there was a time when it was said that its leaders would not accept a bungalow or a car.

“But later, choppers were being used for private travel; I could no longer defend the indefensible,” Kakkar said.

“I drew a line when I saw that the AAP, which at one point attracted people with great substance and intelligence, was unable to retain them. Who are the people being retained and brought in now?