AISA activists return to Jantar Mantar; around 150 protesters detained

The fresh mobilisation came after Bora, who was among those detained on Friday, called on activists to return to Jantar Mantar at 1 pm and continue their protest demanding Kumar’s resignation and raising concerns over the SIR of electoral rolls.

The development comes a day after nearly 1,000 protesters were detained from Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas as police and paramilitary personnel prevented large groups from reaching the protest site. Many of those detained were subsequently released.

Delhi Police has registered at least three FIRs in connection with Friday’s protests, two at Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station, under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

No individual or organisation has been named as an accused in the FIRs, though details of the organisers and organisations that proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been mentioned in their contents, a senior police officer said.

The FIRs relate to alleged violations of prohibitory orders imposed across the New Delhi district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibited gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas and slogan shouting without prior written permission.

On Friday evening, Bora said in a video message that the protest would continue and urged activists to return to Jantar Mantar. She said the detentions would not intimidate protesters and called for continued mobilisation in support of the demand for Kumar’s resignation.