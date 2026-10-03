Kharge calls all elections illegal; demands dissolution of Lok Sabha, state assemblies

He said fresh polls should be conducted on ballot papers.

"Today, the entire country is being run on illegal elections. Modi is an illegal Prime Minister, Shah is an illegal minister, and all the chief ministers who have been elected anywhere are illegal. All of them should be dissolved, elections should be held, and elections should be conducted through ballot papers," he told reporters here.

Kharge alleged that the EVMs were being misused and said that "their own people" are saying this.