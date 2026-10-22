DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 22, 2026?

1. Many areas inundated, dams fill up as TN receives widespread downpour

Several parts of Tamil Nadu continued to receive rain owing to the active northeast monsoon, triggering a surge of water at the falls in the district besides sharply increasing water levels in the reservoirs across the state.

2. No disruption in Aavin milk supply in Chennai despite vehicle owners' strike, says management

Aavin has clarified that the supply of milk and dairy products across Chennai remained unaffected despite a five-day strike by contracted vehicle owners, as alternative transport arrangements ensured uninterrupted distribution, said a Maalaimalar report.

3. One of two inmates who escaped from Puzhal prison arrested; 7 staff suspended

Seven prison staff, including an assistant jailer and six prison guards, have been suspended for alleged negligence after two inmates escaped from Puzhal Central Prison. One of the escapees, Sudeep (23), a Nepal national, was arrested in Tirumangalam on Thursday, while the search continues for the second inmate, Suresh (26). According to a Daily Thanthi report, prisons DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore issued the suspension orders following the escape of the two undertrial prisoners.

4. Iran says 7 oil tankers are on fire or damaged in key strait as fears grow of a return to war

Seven oil tankers caught fire or were damaged in the Strait of Hormuz overnight after being hit by Iran or striking naval mines, Tehran said Thursday, a markedly high number as tensions wind upward over concerns about a return to all-out war.

5. Indian national killed in Saudi airport attack, 2 others injured

An Indian national was killed and two others were injured in an attack on Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Thursday, a day after another compatriot was injured in a drone attack targeting the kingdom's Shaybah oilfield, amid a spate of strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels on key infrastructure in the country.