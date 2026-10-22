DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 22, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (October 22, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Many areas inundated, dams fill up as TN receives widespread downpour
Several parts of Tamil Nadu continued to receive rain owing to the active northeast monsoon, triggering a surge of water at the falls in the district besides sharply increasing water levels in the reservoirs across the state.
2. No disruption in Aavin milk supply in Chennai despite vehicle owners' strike, says management
Aavin has clarified that the supply of milk and dairy products across Chennai remained unaffected despite a five-day strike by contracted vehicle owners, as alternative transport arrangements ensured uninterrupted distribution, said a Maalaimalar report.
3. One of two inmates who escaped from Puzhal prison arrested; 7 staff suspended
Seven prison staff, including an assistant jailer and six prison guards, have been suspended for alleged negligence after two inmates escaped from Puzhal Central Prison. One of the escapees, Sudeep (23), a Nepal national, was arrested in Tirumangalam on Thursday, while the search continues for the second inmate, Suresh (26). According to a Daily Thanthi report, prisons DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore issued the suspension orders following the escape of the two undertrial prisoners.
4. Iran says 7 oil tankers are on fire or damaged in key strait as fears grow of a return to war
Seven oil tankers caught fire or were damaged in the Strait of Hormuz overnight after being hit by Iran or striking naval mines, Tehran said Thursday, a markedly high number as tensions wind upward over concerns about a return to all-out war.
5. Indian national killed in Saudi airport attack, 2 others injured
An Indian national was killed and two others were injured in an attack on Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Thursday, a day after another compatriot was injured in a drone attack targeting the kingdom's Shaybah oilfield, amid a spate of strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels on key infrastructure in the country.
6. Govt proposes to raise driving tutorial pass marks to 75 pc, fee waiver for certain licence services
The Road Ministry has proposed raising the qualifying threshold for the safe-driving tutorial assessment from 60 per cent to 75 per cent, alongside a fee waiver for select online driving licence services completed via Aadhaar authentication.
7. Social media influencer Jason Samuel detained for allegedly abetting fellow influencer Harish’s suicide
YouTuber Jason Samuel has been arrested by Kanathur police in connection with the death of Chennai-based finfluencer V Harish, following a complaint by the deceased’s father alleging online defamation and threats.
8. Don't need permission to hoist national flag: Neha Bora to Delhi HC
All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Thursday challenged in the Delhi High Court a police notice asking her to execute a "peace" bond before a special executive magistrate, saying citizens don't need permission to hoist the national flag.
9. CJP leaders seek more time to join Crime Branch probe, likely to get fresh summons
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were summoned by Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday in connection with the October 13 protest at Janatar Mantar but they have sought more time, police sources said.
10. Mere participation in protest not enough to show intention to disobey, obstruct police: HC
The Delhi High Court has said that mere participation in a demonstration does not by itself establish a "common intention" to disobey police directions or obstruct police personnel.
11. Singer Krishnaraj, the voice behind several of Deva’s hit songs, passes away in Chennai at 75
Playback singer R Krishnaraj, known for lending his voice to several hit songs composed by Deva, passed away in Chennai at the age of 75. His death comes within days of the demise of music composer Deva and his nephew Karthik Sabesh, marking a difficult period for the Tamil film music industry.