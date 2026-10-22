Indian national killed in Saudi airport attack, 2 others injured

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said Saudi authorities have informed it about the casualties in the attack on King Fand International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday night.

"One Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured," the embassy said in a social media post.

The mission said it is ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," it said.

The authorities have not specified whether the attack on the airport involved a drone or a missile.

According to the kingdom's civil aviation authority, an Indian and a Saudi citizen were killed and eight others were injured in the attack.

The injured comprised one Saudi citizen, two Indians, two Yemeni, two Bangladeshi and one Nepalese national.

"Their injuries range from minor to critical, and they are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals," the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in a statement.

"GACA continues to work, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to complete the damage assessment, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and personnel and maintain the security and safety of the kingdom's civil aviation system," it said.

The authority said that airport operations have resumed and air traffic has returned to normal.

The attack comes amid escalating drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia's airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels having been involved in a prolonged campaign against the country.

However, the Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the Dammam airport attack.

The latest casualties follow a drone attack targeting Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield on Wednesday, in which an Indian national was injured.

The Indian mission, in a social media post on late Wednesday night, said it has "learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today".