Singer Krishnaraj, the voice behind several of Deva’s hit songs, passes away in Chennai

CHENNAI: Playback singer R Krishnaraj, known for lending his voice to several hit songs composed by Deva, passed away in Chennai at the age of 75. His death comes within days of the demise of music composer Deva and his nephew Karthik Sabesh, marking a difficult period for the Tamil film music industry.
Krishnaraj had been living in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, and was undergoing treatment for health issues. However, he passed away despite medical care. His death has prompted tributes from political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed grief over Krishnaraj’s death. In a statement, he said he was shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of the veteran playback singer. Vijay said Krishnaraj had won the hearts of audiences with his distinctive voice and upbeat songs, adding that his demise was a great loss to the Tamil film industry. He extended his deepest condolences to the singer’s family, relatives, friends, members of the film fraternity and music lovers.
Anbumani expressed grief over the singer’s demise, recalling his association with Deva’s music team. Krishnaraj rose to prominence after being introduced by Deva and went on to sing several popular numbers composed by him. Describing Krishnaraj’s death so soon after Deva’s passing as deeply saddening, Anbumani extended his condolences to the singer’s family and friends, as well as members of the film industry mourning his loss.
Krishnaraj sang more than 3,000 songs during his career and contributed to both Tamil film music and devotional songs. Apart from Deva, he worked with composers including Sirpi and Vidyasagar and also sang songs composed by AR Rahman and Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Some of his well-known songs composed by Deva include Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa, Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu and Kaathadikkudhu Kaathadikkudhu. His other popular numbers include the reprise version of Eechi Elumichhi from Taj Mahal, composed by AR Rahman, and Aambalaikkum Pombalaikkum from Kazhugu, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. His distinctive voice and versatility made him a familiar presence in Tamil cinema, particularly through lively commercial film songs and devotional music.
Krishnaraj’s mortal remains are set to be taken to his hometown, Vembadithalam, on Friday, where the final rites will be performed. His death is another loss for the Tamil music industry, coming shortly after the passing of Deva, with whom he shared a significant musical association.
( With inputs from bureau)