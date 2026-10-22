CJP leaders seek more time to join Crime Branch probe, likely to get fresh summons

NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were summoned by Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday in connection with the October 13 protest at Janatar Mantar but they have sought more time, police sources said.
The Crime Branch summoned the two leaders, who were released on Wednesday after giving a written undertaking not to breach peace, in connection with the two separate cases registered against them for allegedly trespassing and obstructing public servants at Jantar Mantar on October 13.
Recently, both cases were transferred to the Crime Branch.
Das and Ranka sought more time to appear before the Crime Branch and will not be questioned on Thursday, the sources said.
The police are likely to issue fresh notices to the duo, directing them to join the investigation, they added.
The two have also given a written undertaking not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar as long as the site remains denotified. They were directed to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the inquiry.
Das and Ranka were initially sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained in connection with the CJP’s protest. Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and expired on Wednesday.