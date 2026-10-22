Don't need permission to hoist national flag: Neha Bora to Delhi HC

The submission was made while referring to the Delhi Police notice which said that Bora hoisted the national flag without seeking permission.

"Question is does this (notice) have substance? We don't need permission to hoist the national flag. They need a class on law," senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Bora, contended before Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing Delhi Police, raised objection on the maintainability of Bora's petition.

Bora, who has been at the forefront of protests against the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has sought quashing of the notice and directions to the police not to take any coercive action against her.