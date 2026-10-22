One of two inmates who escaped from Puzhal prison arrested; 7 staff suspended

CHENNAI: Seven prison staff, including an assistant jailer and six prison guards, have been suspended for alleged negligence after two inmates escaped from Puzhal Central Prison. One of the escapees, Sudeep (23), a Nepal national, was arrested in Tirumangalam on Thursday, while the search continues for the second inmate, Suresh (26). According to a Daily Thanthi report, prisons DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore issued the suspension orders following the escape of the two undertrial prisoners.
Puzhal prison houses more than 3,000 undertrial prisoners, over 1,000 convicted inmates and more than 150 women prisoners. The prison complex has a three-tier security system, including high compound walls and electric fencing.
One of the escaped inmates, Sudeep (23), a Nepal national, was arrested by JJ Nagar police last month in connection with a theft case while staying in Padi, Chennai.
Prison authorities discovered that Sudeep was missing after he failed to turn up for dinner on Monday evening. A search of his cell and the prison premises yielded no results, following which a complaint was lodged with Puzhal police. Inspector Vasantha Raja registered a case and launched an investigation.
Another inmate, Suresh (26), a resident of Tirumangalam in Chennai, was lodged in Puzhal prison in connection with a POCSO case. He was found missing during the lunch break on Tuesday. Prison officials searched the premises but could not trace him.
Following complaints about the two escapes, police formed three special teams to trace the inmates.
Meanwhile, police arrested Sudeep on Thursday after finding him roaming in Tirumangalam, Chennai. He was subsequently sent back to prison.
The search for Suresh is still underway.
Following the back-to-back escapes, Prisons DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore suspended six prison guards and an assistant jailer for alleged negligence in duty.
The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements at Puzhal prison despite its three-tier security system.