One of two inmates who escaped from Puzhal prison arrested; 7 staff suspended

Two inmates escape from Puzhal prison

Puzhal prison houses more than 3,000 undertrial prisoners, over 1,000 convicted inmates and more than 150 women prisoners. The prison complex has a three-tier security system, including high compound walls and electric fencing.

One of the escaped inmates, Sudeep (23), a Nepal national, was arrested by JJ Nagar police last month in connection with a theft case while staying in Padi, Chennai.

Prison authorities discovered that Sudeep was missing after he failed to turn up for dinner on Monday evening. A search of his cell and the prison premises yielded no results, following which a complaint was lodged with Puzhal police. Inspector Vasantha Raja registered a case and launched an investigation.

Another inmate, Suresh (26), a resident of Tirumangalam in Chennai, was lodged in Puzhal prison in connection with a POCSO case. He was found missing during the lunch break on Tuesday. Prison officials searched the premises but could not trace him.