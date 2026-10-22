YouTuber Jason Samuel arrested in finfluencer Harish suicide case

CHENNAI: YouTuber Jason Samuel has been arrested by Kanathur police in connection with the death of Chennai-based finfluencer V Harish, following a complaint by the deceased’s father alleging online defamation and threats.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, police had registered a case against Jason under the abetment to suicide provision and were investigating the allegations.
Harish was found dead in a rented villa near Muttukadu on Monday (October 19) night.
According to the complaint, Harish had an online dispute with Jason, who allegedly posted a defamatory video about him and continued to threaten him online.
Harish’s father alleged that the online harassment had contributed to his son’s death and lodged a complaint at the Kanathur police station.
V Harish (27), a resident of Muttukadu near Chennai, was known for posting videos on financial investments and savings on Instagram.
Harish ran an Instagram channel called 'Finance with Harish.' His channel had more than a million subscribers, but was taken down in September allegedly due to regulatory violations.