No disruption in Aavin milk supply in Chennai despite vehicle owners' strike, says management

Aavin arranges alternative vehicles amid strike

On October 16, contracted vehicle owners launched a strike without prior notice, leaving only five of the 31 contracted vehicles in operation.

To prevent any disruption in milk and dairy product distribution, Aavin immediately arranged alternative transport using its own vehicles and those belonging to wholesale distributors.

The arrangements ensured that all Aavin parlours and retail outlets across Chennai continued to receive adequate supplies of milk and dairy products without shortages, the management said.