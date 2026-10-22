No disruption in Aavin milk supply in Chennai despite vehicle owners' strike, says management

CHENNAI: Aavin has clarified that the supply of milk and dairy products across Chennai remained unaffected despite a five-day strike by contracted vehicle owners, as alternative transport arrangements ensured uninterrupted distribution, said a Maalaimalar report.
In a statement, Aavin said it distributes milk and dairy products worth around Rs 1 crore daily through 36 Aavin parlours and more than 1,000 retail outlets across Chennai to meet public demand.
On October 16, contracted vehicle owners launched a strike without prior notice, leaving only five of the 31 contracted vehicles in operation.
To prevent any disruption in milk and dairy product distribution, Aavin immediately arranged alternative transport using its own vehicles and those belonging to wholesale distributors.
The arrangements ensured that all Aavin parlours and retail outlets across Chennai continued to receive adequate supplies of milk and dairy products without shortages, the management said.
Meanwhile, the striking vehicle owners met Aavin management on October 21 and expressed their willingness to withdraw the protest and resume operations.
Following the discussions, contracted vehicles resumed regular operations on Thursday (October 22).
Aavin said that its prompt alternative arrangements over the past five days ensured that milk and dairy products remained available to consumers across Chennai without any disruption.