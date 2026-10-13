DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 13, 2026?

1) Madras HC upholds TN Assembly Speaker's decision accepting resignations of six AIADMK MLAs

The Madras High Court on Tuesday (October 13) upheld the Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of six AIADMK MLAs, holding that their resignations were genuine, but directed the Speaker to complete the disqualification proceedings against them within two months.

2) Tamil Nadu schools to have PT classes five days a week

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Tuesday released a revised school timetable providing for physical education and co-curricular activities five days a week, following students’ demands for more time for physical activities.

3) CM Vijay meets Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu over Krishna river issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Tuesday met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu here and requested the release of additional drinking water for Chennai through the Telugu Ganga project.

4) Maharashtra drought: Exam fees waived for more than 82k Class XI-XII students in Latur

The examination fees of 82,074 Class XI and XII students in Latur district have been waived as part of drought relief measures announced by the Maharashtra government, an official said on Monday.