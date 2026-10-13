DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 13, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (October 13, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Madras HC upholds TN Assembly Speaker's decision accepting resignations of six AIADMK MLAs
The Madras High Court on Tuesday (October 13) upheld the Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of six AIADMK MLAs, holding that their resignations were genuine, but directed the Speaker to complete the disqualification proceedings against them within two months.
2) Tamil Nadu schools to have PT classes five days a week
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Tuesday released a revised school timetable providing for physical education and co-curricular activities five days a week, following students’ demands for more time for physical activities.
3) CM Vijay meets Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu over Krishna river issue
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Tuesday met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu here and requested the release of additional drinking water for Chennai through the Telugu Ganga project.
4) Maharashtra drought: Exam fees waived for more than 82k Class XI-XII students in Latur
The examination fees of 82,074 Class XI and XII students in Latur district have been waived as part of drought relief measures announced by the Maharashtra government, an official said on Monday.
5) SC issues notice to Centre, ECI on plea challenging blanket immunity to CEC, ECs
6) EC-SIR issue: Rahul Gandhi's plea not listed for hearing in SC as defects yet to be cured
The petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 10 prominent opposition leaders following a massive march on October 12 was not listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday as defects pointed out by the registry are yet to be cured.
7) 'All protests are one': Rahul hosts tea for opposition MPs, civil society members
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he has invited the leaders of the INDIA bloc, opposition MPs, student organisations, and civil society "comrades" to his home for tea, and asserted that "we are all together" in this people's movement to protect democracy.
8) Renowned athletics coach Yunus Khan suspended for alleged "complicity" in doping offence
One of India's most well-known athletics coaches, Mohammad Yunus Khan, who has guided star long distance runner Gulveer Singh in his formative years, has been provisionally suspended for alleged "complicity" in an unspecified anti-doping rule violation.
9) NPCI defers levy of MDR on UPI transactions; no new date announced for implementation
In a major relief to UPI users, the decision to levy a Merchant Discount Rate of 0.4 per cent on transactions over Rs 2,000 has been deferred, with NPCI on Tuesday saying a new date for the implementation will be decided after Diwali.
10) Sports Ministry approves 166 athletes for Para Asian Games; removes controversial shooting coach
The Sports Ministry has axed under-fire para-shooting coach Jai Prakash Nautiyal from the Para Asian Games-bound Indian contingent, approving a total of 166 athletes after a controversy-mired selection process which resulted in protests by shooters and cyclists.
11) CJP's Das, Ranka detained for entering Jantar Mantar; Dipke says 'can't denotify resistance'
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by police on Tuesday after they reached Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and a strong security presence, the CJP said.
12) Drones hit ships in Black Sea, sinking 1 and prompting rescue operations, Bulgaria says
Drones struck two ships in the Black Sea off Bulgaria on Tuesday, sinking one and prompting emergency rescue operations, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.