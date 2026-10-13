Rahul to host tea for opposition MPs, members of civil society, student organisations

They said a joint press conference of INDIA bloc leaders or a protest against 'vote chori' (vote theft) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar could also take place.

Sources said deliberations on the strategy for joint protests against 'vote chori' and to press for the CEC's resignation are also expected to take place during the meeting at Gandhi's 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence.

This comes a day after the raging protests over the vote theft charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep. Opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, undertook a "March for Democracy" on a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against SIR and alleged poll irregularities in a major show of strength in the national capital.