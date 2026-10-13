Madras HC upholds acceptance of resignations of 6 AIADMK MLAs, directs Speaker to complete disqualification proceedings in 2 months

The bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan held that the MLAs’ resignations were genuine and that the Speaker was not required to conduct a detailed enquiry. However, it clarified that the resignations would not bar disqualification proceedings and directed the Speaker to complete them within two months.

The court partly allowed a plea filed by AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy, challenging the acceptance of the resignations of six MLAs who quit the party after the Assembly elections and joined Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on the same day.

The six legislators whose resignations were challenged were Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram), former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai) and former Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar (Karur). Two of them, Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama, later contested and won the October 6 bypolls in their respective constituencies as TVK candidates.