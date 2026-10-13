CJP's Das, Ranka detained for entering Jantar Mantar; Dipke says 'can't denotify resistance'

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police," Dipke said.

He said Ranka, Das and Shinde, along with other team members, have been detained.

"You cannot denotify the resistance," Dipke said, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dipke also shared a video showing CJP members jumping over a gate to enter Jantar Mantar and raising slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai".