Renowned athletics coach Yunus Khan suspended for alleged "complicity" in doping offence

Khan, a middle and long distance coach at the prestigious Army Sports Institute in Pune, has been charged by the the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) under Article 2.9 of its rules which relates to 'complicity or attempted complicity by an athlete or other person'.

Article 2.9 of the NADA Rules prohibits "Assisting, encouraging, aiding, abetting, conspiring, covering up or any other type of intentional complicity or Attempted complicity involving an anti-doping rule violation, attempted anti-doping rule violation or violation."

The 28-year-old Khan was a long distance runner till 2017 and a medallist in national events. The details and the exact nature of his alleged offence are not known currently.

Khan spotted Gulveer in a cross country race in Arunachal Pradesh in 2021. Gulveer, who joined the Indian Army in 2018, was guided by Khan in his early years at the top level.