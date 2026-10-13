Maharashtra drought: Exam fees waived for more than 82k Class XI-XII students in Latur

The directive for examinations to be held in February-March next year was issued by the Latur Zilla Parshad's education department, he added.

"Of the total beneficiaries, 47,555 are Class X students and 34,519 are from Class XII. Latur tehsil has the highest number of beneficiaries at 31,214, followed by Udgir with 11,701, Ahmedpur with 8,622, Nilanga with 7,799 and Ausa with 7,415 students," he said.