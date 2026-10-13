Tamil Nadu schools to have PT classes five days a week

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Rajmohan said the revised timetable was issued on the orders of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. The schedule includes three dedicated Physical Education Teacher (PET) periods and two periods for co-curricular activities each week. The latter can also be converted into PET periods, and the allotted time for physical education must be fully utilised, he said.

He thanked the Chief Minister for the decision and said physical education should not be restricted for any reason, adding that children should be encouraged to participate in physical activities.