Tamil Nadu CM Vijay seeks additional drinking water for Chennai from Andhra

AMARAVATI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (October 13) met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu here and requested the release of additional drinking water for Chennai through the Telugu Ganga project.
Vijay met Naidu at his residence in Undavalli in Guntur district.
“Tamil Nadu CM Vijay requested the release of additional drinking water to Chennai through the Telugu Ganga project,” said an official release.
Responding to the request, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh would consider releasing additional water based on the availability and requirements, while reiterating the state's commitment to meeting Chennai’s drinking water needs.
“Despite reduced Krishna (river) water inflows due to the impact of El Niño this year and the resulting severe water scarcity, the Andhra Pradesh government remained committed to addressing Chennai’s drinking water needs,” he said.
According to Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has already released 4.08 TMC of water to Chennai.
The two Chief Ministers, along with officials, also discussed several issues of mutual interest.
Naidu underscored the importance of interlinking the Godavari and Cauvery rivers, describing it as a “permanent solution” to drought.