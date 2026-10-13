Sports Ministry approves 166 athletes for Para Asian Games; removes controversial shooting coach

The Games are due to start on October 18 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Long-serving national coach Jeevan L Rai has replaced Nautiyal in the contingent.

Nautiyal was facing allegations of not following the established criteria and demanding kickbacks in return for selection in the squad. Several shooters staged a protest outside Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters, demanding his removal and an investigation into the charges against him.