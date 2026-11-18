1. Enough liquor shops already, don't open any new Tasmac shops, Madras High Court tells TN govt

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday (Nov 18, 2026) has ordered that no new Tasmac liquor outlets should be opened in Tamil Nadu, observing that the State already has an adequate number of liquor shops and there was no need to open more.

2. TN invites global bids for Cooum river restoration DPR, transaction adviser

The Tamil Nadu government has invited national and international bids to appoint a consultant to prepare an integrated Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the restoration of the Cooum river and provide transaction advisory services, marking a key step towards implementing the ambitious riverfront development project announced by the TVK government.

3. TN plans larger Olympic City at Semmencheri, five centres of excellence

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated steps to develop a 124.31-acre Olympic City at Semmencheri and establish Olympic Centres of Excellence at five locations across the state as part of a major push to strengthen sports infrastructure.

4. Kolathur TVK MLA VS Babu’s health: Resident moves MHC seeking official clarification

G Devarajan, a resident of Kolathur constituency, has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State authorities to consider his representations seeking an official clarification on the health condition of Kolathur TVK MLA V S Babu and the administrative arrangements made to address the grievances of his constituents.

5. Rs 100 cr scam: Anbil Mahesh’s judicial custody extended till December 2

The judicial custody of DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, arrested in a case involving the alleged cheating of private schools to the tune of over Rs. 100 crore, has been extended till December 2 by the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

6. IMD downgrades Cyclone Akvan forecast; Chennai and Tiruvallur brace for heavy rain on Nov 19

In a major departure from earlier projections, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) now expects cyclonic storm Akvan to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, against its earlier forecast of a very severe cyclonic storm. This could place it in the league of its predecessor, Cyclone Arnab, in terms of intensity.

7. Keralam: 62 students hospitalised after suspected pollution from tar-mixing unit

As many as 62 students of a private school at Kottiyam in this south Keralam district were hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of nausea, breathing difficulties and uneasiness, allegedly due to pollution from a nearby tar-mixing unit, police said.

8. 10 IPL franchises announce final retention list; 184 players retained

Leading stars like Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, and Sunil Narine were retained by their respective teams as 10 franchises released their final retention lists ahead of the December 16 IPL auction.

9. AIFF lodges complaint over alleged racist gesture by Palestine player

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation accusing a Palestinian player of making a racist gesture towards India captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the two teams' AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifier match in Kuala Lumpur.

10. Top LeT terrorist killed in encounter in south Kashmir

Security forces on Wednesday shot dead top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat, who was wanted for the attack on a CRPF post on November 11, in an encounter in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, officials said.

11. Sri Lankan HC cancels Namal Rajapaksa's bail in bribery case involving Indian hotel project