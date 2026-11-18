CHENNAI: In a major departure from earlier projections, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) now expects cyclonic storm Akvan to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, against its earlier forecast of a very severe cyclonic storm. This could place it in the league of its predecessor, Cyclone Arnab, in terms of intensity.
Meanwhile, with Akvan moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Chennai and Tiruvallur on November 19. The orange alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu for November 18 was withdrawn, with a yellow alert issued in its place.
In its latest bulletin issued on Wednesday (November 18), the IMD said the cyclonic storm had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and was moving slowly north-northwestwards at a speed of 3 kmph during the previous six hours.
The system lay centred over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and was located around 580 km east of Chennai, 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha at 5.30 am.
The storm is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20 (Friday), as a severe cyclonic storm. At the time of landfall, it is likely to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, the IMD added. The previous wind speeds were predicted to be within 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph.
Meanwhile, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 18 and 23, according to the latest IMD bulletin. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely on November 19.
On Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, had issued a yellow alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu for November 18, forecasting moderate rain at isolated places. Heavy rain was also forecast at isolated places over Chennai and Tiruvallur on November 19, while moderate rain was expected over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 18 and 20, the IMD said.
Maximum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with a rise of 2-3°C likely at isolated pockets over interior Tamil Nadu on November 18.