Meanwhile, with Akvan moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Chennai and Tiruvallur on November 19. The orange alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu for November 18 was withdrawn, with a yellow alert issued in its place.

In its latest bulletin issued on Wednesday (November 18), the IMD said the cyclonic storm had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and was moving slowly north-northwestwards at a speed of 3 kmph during the previous six hours.

The system lay centred over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and was located around 580 km east of Chennai, 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha at 5.30 am.