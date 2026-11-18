The terrorist had taken shelter inside a mosque in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of South Kashmir and refused to heed repeated appeals by senior officers of the Army and police to surrender, they said.

"Bhat has been killed, and his body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site," an official said.

CRPF Director General G P Singh lauded the security forces for the operation. "Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather," Singh posted on X.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The killed Terrorist neutralised during the joint operation is identified as Mohd Lateef Bhat R/o Khrewan, Kulgam.Further details are awaited".