CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has initiated steps to develop a 124.31-acre Olympic City at Semmencheri and establish Olympic Centres of Excellence at five locations across the state as part of a major push to strengthen sports infrastructure.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has invited bids from architectural firms and consortia to provide specialised architectural, engineering and project management consultancy services for the proposed projects.
The move comes after the TVK government terminated the Rs 205.89 crore work order awarded to RPP Infra Projects Ltd for the proposed Global Sports City at Semmencheri by the previous DMK government and decided to restructure the project on a larger footprint.
Replying to a query raised by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Assembly on August 31 over scrapping of the sports city project, Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna said the project had not been scrapped but would be restructured. The minister said the earlier proposal covered only a limited number of disciplines, including aquatic sports, while the restructured project would accommodate around 42 sports. He also referred to the government's plans to establish sports hostels for men and women in every district and set up 10 Olympic academies.
Under the latest proposal, the Olympic City at Semmencheri will be developed on 124.31 acres. The selected consultancy firm will prepare a comprehensive master plan and detailed architectural designs for the project, besides providing project management services.
The government also plans to establish Olympic Centres of Excellence in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, Nagapattinam and Paramakudi. The facilities will be spread across a combined 64.5 acres, with 15 acres earmarked in Chennai, 10 acres in Tiruvannamalai, 20 acres in Coimbatore, 12 acres in Nagapattinam and 7.5 acres in Paramakudi.
In another initiative, the government has sought consultancy services for the renovation and upgradation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. A separate international-standard high-rise multi-sports centre is proposed within the stadium complex on 1.5 acres. The selected consultant will undertake master planning and detailed architectural and structural designs.
Separately, a multi-purpose indoor stadium is proposed on 1.16 acres at Dr Ambedkar Arts College in Vyasarpadi for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Perambur Assembly constituency.
The tenders, issued on November 16 by the Superintending Engineer of PWD Buildings (Construction and Maintenance) Circle 2, seek pre-qualification of leading architectural firms registered with the Council of Architecture in India or equivalent bodies.