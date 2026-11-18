The Public Works Department (PWD) has invited bids from architectural firms and consortia to provide specialised architectural, engineering and project management consultancy services for the proposed projects.

The move comes after the TVK government terminated the Rs 205.89 crore work order awarded to RPP Infra Projects Ltd for the proposed Global Sports City at Semmencheri by the previous DMK government and decided to restructure the project on a larger footprint.

Replying to a query raised by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Assembly on August 31 over scrapping of the sports city project, Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna said the project had not been scrapped but would be restructured. The minister said the earlier proposal covered only a limited number of disciplines, including aquatic sports, while the restructured project would accommodate around 42 sports. He also referred to the government's plans to establish sports hostels for men and women in every district and set up 10 Olympic academies.