The Chennai Rivers Restoration Company Ltd (CRRTCL) has floated an international competitive bidding process for selecting a consultant to prepare the integrated DPR and provide transaction advisory services for the Cooum restoration project.

The move follows Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's review meeting at the Secretariat on September 22, during which he assessed the preparation of the DPR and the proposed development works along the river. He also reviewed plans to invite global tenders to bring in international technical expertise and standards.