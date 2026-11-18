CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has invited national and international bids to appoint a consultant to prepare an integrated Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the restoration of the Cooum river and provide transaction advisory services, marking a key step towards implementing the ambitious riverfront development project announced by the TVK government.
The Chennai Rivers Restoration Company Ltd (CRRTCL) has floated an international competitive bidding process for selecting a consultant to prepare the integrated DPR and provide transaction advisory services for the Cooum restoration project.
The move follows Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's review meeting at the Secretariat on September 22, during which he assessed the preparation of the DPR and the proposed development works along the river. He also reviewed plans to invite global tenders to bring in international technical expertise and standards.
As an initial step, the government had undertaken a study to prepare a concept plan and action plan for restoring and developing a select three-kilometre stretch of the Cooum. The proposed interventions include walkways, cycle tracks, viewing decks, green spaces and environmental improvement measures.
During the review, the Chief Minister directed officials to develop a phased implementation plan based on an integrated and sustainable approach.
In its maiden Budget, the TVK government announced plans to restore the Cooum and Adyar rivers, which flow through Chennai. Drawing parallels with Seoul's Cheonggyecheon and Singapore's Kallang rivers, Finance Minister N Maria Wilson said the government would invite global tenders and prepare detailed feasibility and project reports to transform the rivers into defining landmarks of Chennai.
The government has also set an ambitious goal of cleaning up the rivers to make them suitable for recreational activities, including boat ride